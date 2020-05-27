Digital First: Jones College reopens for summer courses

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones College reopened its doors for students during the summer. They will follow new social distancing requirements.

According to college leaders, staff and students will be screen before entering campus. They are also required to wear protective equipment, like face masks.

Classes are being conducted in a similar manner prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jones College President Dr. Jesse Smith said the safety measures will evolve as time goes on.

As for students returning in the fall, Smith said all courses will be offered through hybrid coursework. Students will also interchange between learning in class and learning online.

Many of the Biology students on campus said they were worried that they would not be able to finish their degree because labs need to be done in person. Labs have been adjusted to smaller classrooms.