Digital First: JPS 2020 Spring Convocation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public School students will return to class on January 7, 2020. Before going back to school, teachers and staff want parents to make sure their children are ready to finish the school year.

Nicol Sanders-Hemphill, teacher at John Hopkins, said, “We know the students have been out for two weeks, so please talk to your students and tell them to follow the rules and listen to the teachers, because we need them to be focused so we can get those test scores up.”

The district hosted its 2020 Spring Employee Convocation on Monday.

JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene stated, “The theme for today’s convocation was ‘Ain’t No Stoppin Us Now, We On The Move.’ And we truly are on the move through dedication and team spirit.”

The district is on the move. The overall rating for JPS went up from an F to a D, and the district’s high school graduation rates have also increased.

Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene credits the implementation of the core values for the positive changes. “We used these to under-gird and really inform all our decision making and all of the planning we’ve done launching this school year and moving us forward.”

During the convocation, Dawson Elementary Principal Vicki Conley was named administrator of the year.

Conley commented, “I’m just elated. I was shocked, and I owe this award to all of my staff, students, parents and community for making this happen.”