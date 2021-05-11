Digital First: Kidney donor sets off raise awareness with ‘Organ Trail’

When Mark Scotch heard that a stranger he met at a microbrewery in Louisiana needed a kidney, he didn’t hesitate to offer up one of his own. Unfortunately, the two were not a match.

Scotch’s kidney was sent to a recipient in New York while Hugh Smith received a kidney transplant from California in early 2021.

Now, Scotch is putting the finishing stamp on what has been a remarkable journey; a three-week bike ride from UW Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, to Hugh’s hometown of Natchitoches, Louisiana.

If you’re interested in signing up to be a live kidney donor, you can visit the National Kidney Donor Organization’s website for more information.