Digital First: Last minute tax tips

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The last day for Mississippians to file their taxes is on July 15, 2020. The deadline was extended earlier in the year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Tax experts said neighbors should collect all of their W2 forms and 1099s from last year’s employers and have them filed by the deadline.

The Mississippi Department of Revenue said people may request an extension to file returns by October 15 but that is just to fill out the forms. The state says any taxes owed are still supposed to be paid by Wednesday.

If you need to file for an extension, click the link: https://www.irs.gov/forms-pubs/extension-of-time-to-file-your-tax-return

