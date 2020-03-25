Digital First: Laurel Police handling non-emergency calls by phone

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Laurel Police Department is offering a “Handle by Phone” option for non-emergency calls to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

911 calls adhere to a protocol that has citizens come to the precinct or officers can pay a visit their homes. The department is looking to adhere to social distancing because of COVID-19.

Chief Tommy Cox said this is to protect their officers from potentially getting the coronavirus in the line of duty. Other measures include equipping officers with rubber gloves and extra cleaning of squad cars.

Chief Cox said he’s looking forward to getting back to normal protocol.

