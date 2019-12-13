DIGITAL FIRST: Local Church teams up with other organizations for outreach in the city

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The gift of giving. For one Vicksburg church, it’s a mission that is to be the church without walls.

“In order to do that, we have to go out into the community. And so, we are blessed to be a blessing, and we want to be a blessing,” said Pastor Gloria James of Master’s Plan Ministries.

For many years, the church’s ultimate goal has always been to be a blessing to the community. With that, they do this by giving back during this time of year.

“So that’s why you see the gifts behind us. The church has come together as a whole as well as people from the community, businesses, and other churches have partnered with us to be blessing to the community of Marcus Bottom.”

And that’s where you’ll find them on Saturday, December 14; serving the community through a toy drive. Prayer is one of the main components they use to continue the work before them, but the passion didn’t just start here. It came from experience.

“I remember years ago when i was a young mother. I had two daughters at the time, and I was working at the time. I had a job but, I wasn’t able and it was at Christmas time and wasn’t able to make Christmas for my two girls,” said Toni Ford.

Ford, who is a minister at the church, said she remembers a time when she was less fortunate. But through it all, she doesn’t want the focus to be on her.

“The one thing that I want them to remember is that they not see us but they see Christ. Our goal is that they see Christ on the inside of us.

That they will know, even though when they walk up on the grounds of our outreach they’ll know that the presence of God is here.”

The organizations will be out in the Marcus Bottom area in Vicksburg on Saturday to distribute toys. However, donations are still being accepted. If you would like to donate, you can contact Pastor James at 601-218-4122.