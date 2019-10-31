DIGITAL FIRST: Local College ends ‘Domestic Violence” Month off with program

Hinds College Vicksburg-Campus closes “Domestic Violence” month out with hosting their annual “Purple Out” Program to bring awareness to domestic violence.

During the program they had people from the community like the “Vicksburg Police Department and also “The Haven House, come out to speak to students about the importance of Domestic Violence.

As the month comes to a close, the Dean wants to ensure they continue the awareness, making sure people keep safety in mind. she has them sign pledges and they also host seminars and workshops throughout the year to inform the students at the college.

We also have a lot of brochures and literature in the counselors office, areas where students can come and we allow them them to take part in the services that we provide. Elmira Ratliff, Dean

Both Latoya Clark and Destanee Pearson are students at the college and share what this month means to them.

