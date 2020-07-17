Digital First: Local filmmaker to debut new movie on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local filmmaker, Edward Rashad of Hattiesburg, will debut his short film Men Too on Saturday, July 18.
The first showing will be at 7:00 p.m. at 201 Capital Street in Jackson.A second showing will be at 126 West Gallatin Street in Hazlehurst.
Rashad said everyone who attends will be required to wear mask and practice social distancing.
Men Too is about domestic violence against men. The film was written by Vanesha Chanta and directed by Edward Rashad.
Both showings are open and free to the public but, seating is limited.
