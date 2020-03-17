Digital First: Local funeral homes forced to create other memorial options for grieving families

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. held a meeting that included all funeral homes in the city. During that meeting, the mayor discussed the precautions needed to be taken with large groups battling against the coronavirus.

After the initial meeting, the funeral home directors and owners were expected to take a different approach with how they typically handle their memorial services.

C.J. Williams Mortuary Services, located in Vickburg, is one of the many funeral homes that had to look at multiple options for its services.

“Here at C.J. Williams Mortuary Services, our goal is with the permission of the families for those who are not going to be able to attend the services that we can live stream the services, and those persons will be able to video their love ones or their friends home or in celebration” said C.J. Williams.

With the recent changes, the owner said they still have space to conduct a memorial