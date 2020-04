VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Over the past few weeks, healthcare workers have been working in overdrive, trying to avoid being hit with the COVID-19.

Home health providers are also gearing up for increased patient capacity and challenges associated with the coronavirus.

Joyce Blue, owner of Blue River Healthcare and Always Home, has been the medical field as a nurse for nearly 30 years and now manages her own company.

12 News talked to her about how her businesses are adjusting to the virus.