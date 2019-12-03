Digital First: Local philanthropic organizations excited for Giving Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The holidays kicked off with Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Now, it’s Giving Tuesday.

The Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital is in the middle of major renovations and expanding its facilities. If you would like to donate to the hospital, you can visit their special Giving Tuesday link here.

Also, Salvation Army kettle ringers can be seen at various locations raising money for the charity organization. The organization will also extend their donation hours during the holiday season.

The Big Fix Clinic has relocated to 657 Highway 49 in Richland. Mississippi Spay and Neuter’s goal is to end pet overpopulation in the state. Potential donors can donate through their website and Facebook page.