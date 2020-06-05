Digital First: Local restaurant spends thousands to reopen after COVID -19 restrictions

1  of  2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After being closed for nearly three months, a buffet style restaurant in Florence reopened dine-in services this week.

According to Berry’s Seafood and Catfish House owner, Carroll Berry, it cost him thousands of dollars to make renovations to meet the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Berry said he hired more staff and made changes to the restaurant’s layout.

“Both restaurants, I got probably $20 to $30,000 in these adjustments to put us cafeteria style,” he explained.

For more than two decades, the restaurant has been a self serving buffet. The owner said the changes due to COVID-19 have negatively impacted the business.

Berry said the customers who have eaten at the restaurant since the reopening are excited about the extra safety measures.

