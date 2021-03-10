Digital First: Local salon on affects of COVID-19 one year later

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Barbershops and salons have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the past year. One hairstylist at Split Ends Beauty Salon in Vicksburg talked about how the pandemic has affected the business.

“Things are just now kind of sort of picking up. It’s still a bit of a struggle. Still not the same like it was a year ago” said Lexie Crocker.

Crocker said at this point, she feels people are still worried about possibly contracting the virus.

“As much as we try to clean and try to make people feel comfortable in this environment, this is our life. This is our livelihood. So we want our customers coming back feeling confident that we’re doing all we can do to make them safe,” she explained.

One customers said she took getting her hair done for granted, but she is grateful that she can continue to get her hair done.