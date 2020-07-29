Digital First: Organizers prepare for first Drag Brunch in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Beverly Carol in Vicksburg will host the city’s first Drag Brunch on Saturday, August 1.

The Beverly Carol is located at 1219 Adams Street, and the brunch will be from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

According to organizers, all three of the four headlining performers are from Mississippi.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are limited tickets available. Organizers said the $65 ticket price is all inclusive.

There will be sanitization stations at the facility, and staff and performers will be wearing PPE. Attendees are also asked to comply with safety guidelines and wear face coverings.

If you would like to attend, please call 601-642-4824 to make your reservation.

