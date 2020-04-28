Digital First: Local Vicksburg women to host virtual prom

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) COVID-19 has changed the way many people celebrate big moments in life, including high school graduates. Gina Hendrickson, who lives in Vicksburg, decided to host a virtual prom for students on the social app, Zoom.
“I got with him to see what was needed and what playlist was needed to accommodate the seniors, especially like the Warren Central senior,” Gina Hendrickson said.
Right now, students from five schools are participating in the virtual prom.
“We have five schools and then we have our home school children, and we also have Jacob’s Ladder that we wanted to make sure were included as well.”
With every prom, you have to have good music.
“I got with a couple of local DJs. Three that graduated from schools here. I set that up.”
Students will also have the chance to eat some good food.
“I spoke with local restaurant owners, and they said that they would help in anyway that they can, if there was a family that was in need of food for the virtual prom. I have volunteers that will deliver it to them with mask and gloves.”
Prom dates below:
- Warren Central on May 7 with DJ Trap. You will have to RSVP by this Thursday, April 30.
- St. Aloysius along with Jacob’s Ladder is May 8 with DJ Shaggy. RSVP by May 1, this Friday.
- River City Early College and Homeschool Seniors will be held on May 14 with DJ HD. RSVP by May 7.
- Porter’s Chapel will be held on May 15 with DJ Country Que, RSVP by May 8.
- Vicksburg High School on May 16 with DJ KG, RSVP by May 9.