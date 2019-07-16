Digital First: Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves campaigns in the Pine Belt

In advance of WJTV 12’s GOP gubernatorial candidate debate on Tuesday, July 23 at 7:00 pm, we are hitting the campaign trail with the candidates to take a look at good old fashioned ‘retail’ politics in the state.









In the modern age of 15-second soundbites and frenzied fundraising for advertising, candidates and consultants alike say there’s still nothing like asking for someone’s vote in person. That means logging countless miles crisscrossing the 82 counties in Mississippi and a lot of shoe leather and handshaking at every gathering where there are more than two people.

Lt. Governor Tate Reeves started out in Picayune with a packed crowd at P.J.’s Coffee Shop. Picayune is on the edge of the Louisiana line. From there he worked his way up with stops in Sumrall, Ellisville, and Hattiesburg. WJTV 12’s Marcus James was along for the day. Follow us during the debate #MSGOPGOVDebate.