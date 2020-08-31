Digital First: Mind, Body and Soul Food

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Professional body builder and fitness trainer Natascha Donald opened a unique style restaurant with wholistic health in mind. This was a longtime dream Donald thought wouldn’t come true because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said, “I wanted to have a healthy restaurant with portioned seasoned food. I think just in 2017 when I got pro cards. So we finally was given the opportunity in December 2019, and we started construction. And then in March, bam, pandemic quarantine.”

Mind, Body and Soul Food is located across the street from North Park Mall near Donald’s gym.

“Mind, Body and Soul Food, that says a lot right there, okay. Because when it comes to a healthy lifestyle, we have to approach it with a wholistic approach. So it’s not just about fitness because fitness is only 30 percent. Nutrition is 70 percent.”

The restaurant is solely about nutritional health, and all meals are cooked with vegan ingredients. Donald, who is a pro-body builder, even takes nutritional health to the next level by teaching customers about meal prepping and proper eating habits.

She said the pandemic should show people the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

“What we realized during quarantine, during this pandemic, is that a lot of people are being affected because of pre-existing conditions. And so if we didn’t learn anything else out of 2020, we should have learned that we got to take care of our health. We got to get a handle on this cholesterol, this diabetes and this hypertension.”

One of Donald’s goals is to do her part to create a healthier Mississippi.

