Digital First: Miss Mississippi reacts to removal of former state flag

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Mary Margret Hyer is in her second year as Mississippi, following the cancellation of the Miss Mississippi pageant due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The day she started her second year was the same day Governor Tate Reeves signed the bill to remove the former state flag, which contained the Confederate battle emblem.

Hyer said she wants the next state flag to represent all Mississippians.

“So I’ve said for years that we’re the hospitality state and that flag didn’t represent hospitality. It didn’t say we welcome all. It didn’t say we love all. So I’m very thankful that we, hopefully, will be getting a new flag soon that is inclusive that does represent the diverse populations that exist in this state and something that we can all be proud of,” she stated.

