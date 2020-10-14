Digital First: Miss Mississippi talks being the first woman to reign for two years

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mary Margaret Hyer is the first woman to ever serve two years as Miss Mississippi.

After winning the crown in June 2019, Hyer had great expectations. Just nine months into her reign, the coronavirus pandemic changed everything.

The state mandated shutdown caused Hyer and her family to begin wondering what was to be of her remaining term as Miss Mississippi.

“There was just no way we’re going to be able to have that many people together to have the pageant. They just canceled it and decided to ask me to take a second year, which I was so honored to do. I’ll be the first woman to serve two consecutive years of Miss Mississippi.”

Hyer said it’s a lot of work.

“It’s a lot of traveling, a lot of preparing things in the car for the next day, and speech writing and rehearsing.”

Although her Miss Mississippi reign is a bit unique, Hyer attributed a lot of her success to her mom.



Hyer plans to pass the crown to the next Miss Mississippi in June 2021. She said she’s just thankful she able to continue traveling the state she loves and meeting as many Mississippians as she can.

