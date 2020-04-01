Digital First: Mississippi musician to host live stream concert to help other artists

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, April 3, 2020, Castro “Mr. Sipp” Coleman will host a live stream benefit concert. The international Blues artist will begin the performance at 8:00 p.m. from Magnolia.

Due to the global spread of coronavirus, he’s had to cancel performances. He says it’s financially terrifying.

“For me at this point, it looks like I’m out of work for a year. And especially when you have little ones in your house, that’s kind of scary because they depend on what we do,” explained Coleman.

His main objective for the concert is to raise money for other Mississippi musicians who also may be out of work.

The concert will be streamed from his Facebook page. He’s only asking for donations to enjoy the virtual experience from your homes.

Click here to go to Coleman’s Facebook page.