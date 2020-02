VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A mudslide in Vicksburg caused a backyard to collapse Thursday morning. This comes after Central Mississippi received six inches of rainfall this week.

The mudslide happened on Farmer Street, between Clay Street and Grove Street.

12 News viewer Wade Grant sent pictures and video of the mudslide.

Courtesy: Wade Grant

Courtesy: Wade Grant

Courtesy: Wade Grant

On Wednesday, a mudslide happened at the Waterview Casino in Vicksburg.