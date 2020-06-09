Digital First: Nail tech in Vicksburg doesn’t see many clients after reopening

Shonna Hubbard owner of Shonna’s Nails and More Salon has been in business for several years, recently having to shut down due to the covid 19 Pandemic. The Owner says this has been one of the most difficult time she’s seen in her nail care career.

“The last forty days has little depressing”. She says what hurts her the most is, opening her salon a this time isn’t the best decision. She says “we are actually the ones that are hand on” making her jib difficult to perform.

Majority of Shonna’s clients are elderly women who do not want to be in an uncompromising position getting out in the midst of the pandemic. she hopes to be open and in full affect sometime in July. At this time, the nail tech is using this time ti get things re-sanitized organized and ready to go for her clients.