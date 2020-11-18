Digital First: National Family Caregivers Month

WHAT IS NATIONAL CAREGIVERS MONTH?

National Family Caregiver Month is celebrated each year in November and is a time to recognize and honor family caregivers across the country. It offers an opportunity to raise awareness of caregiving issues, educate communities, and increase support for caregivers.

Caregivers work long days and spend countless hours to meet and anticipate the needs of their loved ones, often facing challenges that can seem impossible to navigate.

Being a caretaker is more than just sitting on the side of a bed.

Errands, medical appointments, transportation, meal preparation, grooming, and companionship can consume significant time and effort, especially when caregivers must balance these duties with the pressures and responsibilities of their own lives, including employment and raising children. In spite of all of this, these extraordinary moms and dads, sons and daughters, siblings, and friends showcase compassion and selflessness for the ones they love. Their faithfulness and dedication is indicative of the generosity of the American Spirit and reflects the very best of our Nation.

Because of the essential role they play in ensuring the health and wellbeing of those most in need, family caregivers deserve unending support.

HELPFUL TIPS FOR FAMILY CAREGIVER

IMAGE PROVIDED BY THE MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES

Family caregivers provide a vital lifeline of connection and hope to loved ones during challenging and uncertain days. These caregivers, who devote immeasurable time, energy, resources, and heart, need our understanding, support, gratitude, and encouragement. Throughout this month, people are asked to remember the men and women who spend their days caring for others, and let us pray that they are sustained by grace and strength as they carry on this important work.

