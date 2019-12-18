Digital First: Neighbors in Saratoga recovering after EF-3 tornado

SARATOGA, Miss. (WJTV) – The community of Saratoga is recovering after an EF-3 tornado hit the town on Monday.

The severe storm damaged many homes and Calvary Baptist Church. The church was rebuilt after Hurricane Katrina hit the town in 2005. Now, church members will have to rebuild again after Monday’s tornado damaged the building’s roof.

“We sat out for a minute and nothing was really going on, just a bunch of rain,” said Saratoga neighbor, Josh Rusche. “But then it got real quiet, and I know from past experience that’s never good when it gets real quiet. So when it got quiet, we kind of buckled in.”

The storm left a path of destruction in the community. Next door to the church, a pick up truck was tossed to the side of a retaining wall.

“He had a silver pickup truck, and he has a retaining wall. So whenever the tornado came through, it picked his truck up and flipped it sideways so half of it is kind of doing a balancing act on that retaining wall. It’s pretty, I mean it’s pretty awful, but it’s pretty neat at the same time. But I think they’re going to be able to fix it and get everything working,” said Rusche.

Rusche said his grandparents did sustain some minor injuries in an attempt to check on him and his pregnant wife. He explained that he was nervous, but he was never afraid that he would lose any family members.

“Never. I knew God had us. She started praying and that’s why I married her. She is a hard-core Christian. So we definitely knew God was here, and we knew we were going to be okay. So, it never crossed my mind to worry about if my family was going to disappear on me.”

Simpson County has made progress with clearing the roads in the community, but there is still work that needs to be done.