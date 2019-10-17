DIGITAL FIRST: On the mighty Mississippi with the Warren County Sheriff ‘s Department

Just another day on the job for the Sheriff

VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) – They patrol forty miles in either direction… on one of the most dangerous waterways in the world. It’s one of the few law enforcement groups to regularly police these waters from Memphis to Baton Rouge. But it’s just another day on the job says Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace.

That’s a modest comment, for a daily beat which includes; drownings, barges hitting bridges, underwater diving, and hunting accidents and even a blind person trying to navigate the Mighty Mississippi in a canoe.

Pace says you better bring a healthy dose of respect with you when it comes to the Mississippi. 12 News digital correspondent Marcus James has more.