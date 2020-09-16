Severe Weather Tools

Digital First: One in custody after drug bust on Central Avenue in Vicksburg

News

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a suspect on Wednesday after receiving a drug complaint.

When they obtained a search warrant, officers went to a home in the 800 block of Central Avenue.

Investigators found guns, marijuana, other drugs and cash. The suspect has not been identified at this time.

