Digital First: One in custody after drug bust on Central Avenue in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a suspect on Wednesday after receiving a drug complaint.
When they obtained a search warrant, officers went to a home in the 800 block of Central Avenue.
Investigators found guns, marijuana, other drugs and cash. The suspect has not been identified at this time.
LATEST STORIES:
- Big Ten says no public ticket sales for football
- List of businesses that will stay closed on Thanksgiving
- Low-cost microchips, nail trims available at animal clinic in Richland
- Mississippi’s coastal casinos can reopen by 1 p.m. on Wednesday
- Madison and Rankin counties receive $2.8 million infrastructure investment