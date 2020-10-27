Digital First: Record number of absentee voters in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – With just one week left before election, Warren County Election Commissioner Sara Dionne said this is the biggest absentee voter turnout they have seen thus far. There have been 3,091 ballots requested and 2,820 ballots received.

The commissioner said with the numbers they are seeing so far, it means they’re expecting a good voter turnout at this year’s election.

“It means that often the turnout on absentees is going to be reflected at the polling place. So we anticipate that we will have very busy days at a polling place. We encourage you to vote mid-morning or midafternoon. The weather forecast is not raining which is wonderful,” said Dionne.

Because of the safety measures put in place by the coronavirus pandemic, poll workers are expecting everyone to stand six feet apart.

The deadline for absentee voting is on Saturday, October 31, at 5:00 p.m.

