Digital First: Renting your place? Skipping this could cost you

Renting your place? Skipping this could cost you

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Several victims of a fire at the Landings Apartments in Vicksburg last week had to pay out of pocket for temporary accommodations. It’s a dilemma that insurers said could have been eased with renters insurance.

“Renters insurance is something that should be carried by everyone, whether you’re paying for lease or living somewhere where you don’t own the house to keep your coverage for your content, personal liability. And if something happens to that house where you’re living, they can provide you with additional living expenses to pay for you to live elsewhere,” said Talbot Buys, who is a producer at a private insurance firm in Vicksburg.

The average cost of renters insurance is about $190.

