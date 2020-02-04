Digital First: Riders compete in Dixie National Equestrians with Disabilities Horse Show

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Dixie National Equestrians with Disabilities Horse Show started on Tuesday in Jackson. Riders from across the country came to the Kirk Fordice Equine Center to strut their stuff. The event is sponsored by the Quarter Horse Youth Association.

“We do not charge them anything to come here,” said Susie McBeth. “The raw cost to us is $7,000 to the Youth Association, but we charge absolutely nothing. We pick up the whole bill.

A special Olympic rider from Texas, along with her family, traveled nine hours to compete.

“It’s one of the few horse shows that even have equestrians with disabilities classes, so you have to travel to go to them,” said Wade Herndon. His daughter is mute and autism. Herndon said horse riding helps her with her development.

“It helps with her balance and stuff, but it also teaches them confidence that they can ride this big horse and take control and make them do what they want them to do,” explained Herndon.

Competition standouts were awarded ribbons. The grand prize is a custom jacket and of course, bragging rights.