Digital First: Road damaged at Vicksburg National Cemetery due to erosion

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Erosion at the Vicksburg National Cemetery at the Vicksburg National Military Park has damaged Cemetery Road.

According to Scott Babinowich with VNMP, the erosion caused a tree to fall. There is also a dip in the road. Crews have put sandbags and plastic along the site to help stop the erosion and keep water out of the soil.

Babinowich said crews noticed cracks on the road on February 11, and the park closed the area. The erosion happened after another round of heavy rain.

Leaders at VNMP hope to eventually make repairs to the area. They said the park is still open for visitors.

