Digital First: Senior Citizen Center Reopens a little over a year

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) –After being closed for more than a year, The Vicksburg Senior Citizen’s Center reopens. Jennifer Harper, the center’s director, says “she excited about this new beginning.

The director believes “this is a great moment for the seniors because they’ve been confined to their apartments or homes or just being grounded”. She goes on to say things like depression can set in or even lose communication skills if they aren’t active.

And for the next several months Jennifer says “I hope to grow a little bit at a time and get the calendar back active like it was prior to the pandemic.”

Now that the senior citizens center is back open Vicksburg can continue to live up to its title a retirement city.