Digital First: Severe storms move through Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms moved through Central Mississippi on Sunday. Power outages are being reported from the storms.

In Lamar County, a possible tornado knocked down trees on Salt Dome Road just north of Smith Road. The county’s EMA said trees and power lines are down across Lamar County.

There are reports of a tree on a car north of Purvis on Harold Tucker Road at Highway 11.

Officials at the Marion County EMA said there are reports of storm damage in the Sandy Hook area and in Pinebur.

The City of Hattiesburg is dealing with power outages and flooding.

Use caution at 31st & Hardy Street, flooded roadway causing traffic issues. #mswx — Hattiesburg PD (@HattiesburgPD) April 20, 2020

Motorist use caution from 14th & Hardy Street to the east, power is out. Use caution as you approach any red lights. — Hattiesburg PD (@HattiesburgPD) April 20, 2020

Road Closed: Hardy Street at Midtown is flooded and closed at this time. — Hattiesburg PD (@HattiesburgPD) April 20, 2020

Westpine near Hardy Street is currently closed due to flooding. Please avoid the area. — Hattiesburg PD (@HattiesburgPD) April 20, 2020

Multiple damage reports coming in out of Purvis & Hattiesburg, MS from the likely tornado. Main threat has ended. @WJTV @WHLT22 #MSwx — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) April 20, 2020

In the metro, Tom Edwards captured video of a severe thunderstorm moving through the Patrick Farms Golf Course in Pearl.

Some areas are also under flash flood warnings until Sunday evening. Investigator Terry Gann with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office captured a picture of flooding on Highway 49 near Bentonia.

Courtesy: Terry Gann

Storm Team 12 is also tracking severe weather damage in Central Mississippi.

SOUTH OF BRANDON…on MS18…a downed tree has brought down power lines causing brief delays on the highway. #mswx @WJTV ⁦@StormTeam12⁩ pic.twitter.com/blWvmm6Nco — John Conway (@John_Conway_wx) April 19, 2020