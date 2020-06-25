Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Digital First: Severe storms move through Mississippi, cause damage

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms moved through Mississippi on Thursday and caused damage in some areas.

Here’s a list of the storm damage reports:

  • Several trees down in Monticello, including one on a car and one on a power line
  • Trees down along Highway 587 in Lawrence County
  • Several trees down south of U.S. 84 in Lincoln County
  • Trees down in several places throughout Marion County

The storm also moved through the Jackson-metro area.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories