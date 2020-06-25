Digital First: Severe storms move through Mississippi, cause damage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms moved through Mississippi on Thursday and caused damage in some areas.
Here’s a list of the storm damage reports:
- Several trees down in Monticello, including one on a car and one on a power line
- Trees down along Highway 587 in Lawrence County
- Several trees down south of U.S. 84 in Lincoln County
- Trees down in several places throughout Marion County
The storm also moved through the Jackson-metro area.
LATEST STORIES:
- Raids on ‘narco’ camps in Western Chihuahua leave three dead, 18 in custody
- Grizzly bear knocks down hiker near Yellowstone’s Old Faithful
- House poised to pass police reform bill in honor of George Floyd
- Gov. Reeves addresses recent spike in COVID-19 cases
- House advances police reform bill but major hurdles still ahead