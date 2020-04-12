Digital First: Severe storms move through Mississippi on Easter Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Storm Team 12 is tracking severe storms as they move through Mississippi.
Shatorrie Lindsey, who is a viewer from Sharkey County, captured a picture of a possible tornado moving east of Cary.
According to authorities in Holly Bluff, trees have been knocked down in Sharkey County along Highway 16.
Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Scottlin Williams tracked the storms in Yazoo County. The Yazoo County Airport confirmed tornado debris as storms moved through the area. There are reports that the tornado destroyed a barn five miles northwest of Yazoo City.
Jack Willingham, the Yazoo County EMA director, said an unoccupied building near the County Airport sustained damage from the storm. Multiple roads and trees were impacted. The tornado avoided the downtown area of Yazoo City. Willingham said his team is surveying the damage.
If you need to need to report damage in Yazoo County, click here.
Laurie Lynch captured a picture of the tornado in Yazoo County.
Inv. Terry Gann with the Yazoo Sheriff’s Department captured a picture of the tornado damage. He said a bunker house was damaged on Carter Road.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation said power lines were down on MS 16 at Lake City Road in Yazoo County. All lanes are blocked in both directions.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said the storm caused flooding in Panola County.
In Humphreys County, authorities reported trees and power lines were blown down on Old Five Mile Road. The damage was caused by a possible tornado.
12 News’ Gerald Harris is on his way to the Society Hill area, where there is possible damage.
If you have any storm pictures, send them to news@wjtv.com.