Digital First: Severe storms move through Mississippi on Easter Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Storm Team 12 is tracking severe storms as they move through Mississippi.

Shatorrie Lindsey, who is a viewer from Sharkey County, captured a picture of a possible tornado moving east of Cary.

Courtesy: Shatorrie Lindsey

According to authorities in Holly Bluff, trees have been knocked down in Sharkey County along Highway 16.

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Scottlin Williams tracked the storms in Yazoo County. The Yazoo County Airport confirmed tornado debris as storms moved through the area. There are reports that the tornado destroyed a barn five miles northwest of Yazoo City.

This is my current view in Yazoo County in Yazoo City where a tornado is on the ground at the Yazoo County Airport. I’m hearing rumbles of thunder, seeing frequent flashes of lightning, heavy downpours, along with strong winds. pic.twitter.com/IeYvMANTYk — Scottlin Williams (@scottlinwwx) April 12, 2020

Courtesy: Jack Willingham, Yazoo County EMA Director

Jack Willingham, the Yazoo County EMA director, said an unoccupied building near the County Airport sustained damage from the storm. Multiple roads and trees were impacted. The tornado avoided the downtown area of Yazoo City. Willingham said his team is surveying the damage.

If you need to need to report damage in Yazoo County, click here.

Laurie Lynch captured a picture of the tornado in Yazoo County.

Courtesy: Laurie Lynch

Inv. Terry Gann with the Yazoo Sheriff’s Department captured a picture of the tornado damage. He said a bunker house was damaged on Carter Road.

Courtesy: Inv. Terry Gann

JUST IN: Here’s some images of the aftermath of severe storms and a tornado ripping through Yazoo County down Whites Lane Rd. No injuries reported, but roads and playhouses in the yard were smashed by fallen trees. #FocusedOnYou pic.twitter.com/4ttQbE0QFh — Alex Love (@AlexLoveWJTV) April 12, 2020

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said power lines were down on MS 16 at Lake City Road in Yazoo County. All lanes are blocked in both directions.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

🌪 Yazoo City Tornado Update with @scottlinwwx. She was LIVE chasing this tornado as it moved across Hwy 149 just west of downtown. Here is a look at some damage. @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/dxVHW119ts — Storm Team 12 (@StormTeam12) April 12, 2020

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said the storm caused flooding in Panola County.

Take a look at this: Flash flooding at an apartment complex in Como (Panola Co). Inmates assisting with sandbag operations. pic.twitter.com/n0kfMITpEP — msema (@MSEMA) April 12, 2020

In Humphreys County, authorities reported trees and power lines were blown down on Old Five Mile Road. The damage was caused by a possible tornado.

12 News’ Gerald Harris is on his way to the Society Hill area, where there is possible damage.

Heavy rainfall as @photogBullard and I navigate to areas being hit by the tornado emergency. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/RGpbXsYEta — Gerald Harris (@GeraldHarrisTV) April 12, 2020

If you have any storm pictures, send them to news@wjtv.com.