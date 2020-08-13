Digital First: Severe weather causes damage in Central Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Severe weather causes damage in Central Mississippi

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – With severe storms moving through Central Mississippi on Thursday, a flash flood warning was issued for Hinds and Warren counties until 11:00 a.m.

Some parts of Mississippi have seen more than five inches of rain. There were also reports of flooding from Learned to the Bovina/Vicksburg area.

The Hinds County EMA reported flooding on Lyons Road near Houston Road, which is south of Bolton. A tree also fell on Highway 467 near Bolton Edwards Road.

