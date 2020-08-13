Digital First: Severe weather causes damage in Central Mississippi

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – With severe storms moving through Central Mississippi on Thursday, a flash flood warning was issued for Hinds and Warren counties until 11:00 a.m.

Some parts of Mississippi have seen more than five inches of rain. There were also reports of flooding from Learned to the Bovina/Vicksburg area.

8:00 AM – ⚠️ New Flash Flood Warning for Warren & Hinds counties until 11:00 AM. Over 5 inches of rain has fallen as the torrential rain back builds to the west. Low lying areas are beginning to flood from Learned to Bovina/Vicksburg. "Turn around, don't drown!" @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/7yHPmzvCWD — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) August 13, 2020

The Hinds County EMA reported flooding on Lyons Road near Houston Road, which is south of Bolton. A tree also fell on Highway 467 near Bolton Edwards Road.

WOAH!! An EPIC view of the shelf cloud about to roll across the Mississippi River into Vicksburg. Get ready for more gusty winds & torrential rainfall. @WJTV @NWSJacksonMS @StormHour #MSwx pic.twitter.com/hWdyYePxdg — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) August 13, 2020

