Digital First: Severe weather damage in Jackson-metro area

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – There is damage from the storms that moved through central Mississippi early Wednesday morning. Several schools are closed or have delayed start times.
The storm damaged a business on Nissan Parkway.
There was also damage at Jones Chapel Church in Flora. The steeple was ripped off the building.
An 18-wheeler also flipped on I-55 before the Siwell Road accident. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The storm also caused trees to fall in Madison County. Hail also fell in the Gluckstadt area.
There was also storm damage in Bentonia. The storms knocked down trees, and viewers said hail fell in the area.
Hail also fell in the Morton area around 2:30 Wednesday morning.
12 News viewer Ginger Stewart captured video of hail falling on Cooley Road in Pinola just after 4 a.m. Watch it below:
The severe storms also caused hail to fall in the Pine Belt area.
Neighbors in Philadelphia also said hail fell in the city early Wednesday morning.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working to clear trees on Highway 489 near the Newton and Scott County line.