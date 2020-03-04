Digital First: Severe weather damage in Jackson-metro area

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – There is damage from the storms that moved through central Mississippi early Wednesday morning. Several schools are closed or have delayed start times.

The storm damaged a business on Nissan Parkway.







There was also damage at Jones Chapel Church in Flora. The steeple was ripped off the building.

Weather related emergency response near intersection on Knox and Burden St. In Flora. Tree on home. No confirmed injuries. #mswx pic.twitter.com/ruowTQn1lv — John Conway (@John_Conway_wx) March 4, 2020

An 18-wheeler also flipped on I-55 before the Siwell Road accident. The cause of the crash is under investigation.





The storm also caused trees to fall in Madison County. Hail also fell in the Gluckstadt area.

Good news for Madison: I just spoke with Madison Police Chief, he says public works, fire department and police have been out and about since about 3am. He says after they finish up on the corner of Reunion Blvd./463 all Madison roads should be clear and safe for drivers! @WJTV pic.twitter.com/VYMMHCzdfk — Kate Cornell WJTV (@KateOnKamera) March 4, 2020

There was also storm damage in Bentonia. The storms knocked down trees, and viewers said hail fell in the area.

Courtesy: Erica Gibbs

Courtesy: Erica Gibbs

Hail also fell in the Morton area around 2:30 Wednesday morning.

Courtesy: Karen Starr & Berryhill Martin

Courtesy: Karen Starr & Berryhill Martin

12 News viewer Ginger Stewart captured video of hail falling on Cooley Road in Pinola just after 4 a.m. Watch it below:

The severe storms also caused hail to fall in the Pine Belt area.

Neighbors in Philadelphia also said hail fell in the city early Wednesday morning.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working to clear trees on Highway 489 near the Newton and Scott County line.