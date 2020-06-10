Digital First: Should Mississippi change the state flag?

HATTIESBURG. Miss. (WHLT) – With a renewed focus on race relations in the wake of George Floyd’s death, the focus in Mississippi is back on the state flag. The flag contains the Confederate battle emblem.

The flag dates back to 1894. Mississippians voted to keep the flag during a 2001 referendum. Descendants of Confederate soldiers have different views on the flag.

“At the protest in Jackson over the weekend, and I hate that I don’t remember who the speaker’s name was who said this, but that said, ‘If Mississippi can change, then the whole world can change. And if Mississippi is ready for it, then the whole world is.’ And I truly believe that,” said Lisa Foster with Descendants for Change.

“I think it goes back to that idea of knowing better and doing better. First of all, a lot of people alive now who can vote weren’t able to vote in 2001. Views have changed. My views have changed. I didn’t understand it. I was 18 years old, and I didn’t understand what that flag meant. I still voted to change it, but I didn’t understand the issue,” Foster continued.

Some people believe the flag should remain the way that it is.

“To say that the Confederate flag excludes any type race or minority, it’s very disheartening to me, because the Confederate Army was the most diverse military force up until that time. There were Jews, Christians, Protestants, Catholics, Atheists, Italians, Hispanics, Cajuns, African Americans, Native Americans all made up the Confederate fighting force. And to say that only one group is allowed to have that as part of their history, that’s something that I completely don’t agree with,” said George Bond, a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

Confederate statues are also being removed across the country. In Forrest County, supervisors said they are not allowed to destroy any statues. The monuments can only be moved to another location.