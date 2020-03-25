Digital First: Social Distancing and Fitness Training

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The spread of coronavirus has changed most of our daily routines. One personal fitness trainer found an innovative way to keep her clients healthy and active.

A lot of businesses have had to adapt to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but Zavian Burns is determined to keep her clients focused on their fitness goal.



She developed an innovative way to ensure they stayed on their fitness journey.

“I began to FaceTime my clients because of the coronavirus that’s going around in the world today. Social distancing has really caused a decrease in business,” said Burns.

She is also providing video tutorials and descriptive routines for her clients to follow. Burns also has some tips on how to workout with household items.