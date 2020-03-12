Digital First: South Regional Medical Center prepares for CoronaVirus

Atomic-level structure of the spike protein of the virus that causes COVID-19. Credit: McLellan Lab, University of Texas at Austin

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Chief Medical Officer Mark Horne and Chief Quality Officer Teresa Camp Rogers with South Central Regional Medical Center discussed the first case of coronavirus in Mississippi. A man in Forrest County was diagnosed with the virus, and health officials in Jones County want to be prepared.

Medical providers have had the chance to go through stages of planning to get ahead of possible outcomes. Doctors at South Central said they are confident that they will be able to handle the possible spread through the state guidelines that were set by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Notable symptoms of the virus are fever, cough and shortness of breath. The hospital suggests if you feel ill up to 14 days, you should go to the emergency room. If you are worried about what you are feeling prior to 14 days of sickness, they suggest you call your primary care provider.

South Central Regional has taken precautionary measures, which include closing their wellness center and their cafeteria to the public.

If the virus spreads, they emphasize not to panic but to prepare. You can prepare by practicing good hand hygiene, get personal medication in advance and stay home if you are sick.

South Central Regional Medical Center encourages neighbors to download the Mississippi Ready app for community members or visit their website.