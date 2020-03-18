Digital First: Staff and community members assist with handing free lunches to kids in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Workers with the Vicksburg Warren School District helped kick off its first day of feeding children in the community. This is due students being out of school due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

School staff and people in the area volunteered to ride buses to hand out breakfast and lunch to kids at their closest bus stop.

“To me it important because most students may not get those proper nutritious meals that they’re missing at school. So, I think it was a good idea for the Vicksburg Warren School District to provide the community with those breakfast and lunches.” said Shalanda Harris the Finance Secretary at Warren Central Intermediate.

At this time, the school district plans to continue feeding children until they are able to go back to school.

HAPPENING NOW: @VicksburgWarren Is providing lunches to kids in the community.



Stick with @WJTV for more on how the community is reacting to the #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/sSiJBKCw8q — Marcus James (@marcusjameswjtv) March 18, 2020

Click here for more information on food programs.