Digital First: Statue honoring Vernon Dahmer unveiled in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Hattiesburg celebrated the life and legacy of Civil Rights icon Vernon Dahmer. On Monday, leaders unveiled a statue in front of the federal courthouse on Eaton Street.

“I’ve seen a lot of love in Mississippi. Lately, I’ve seen a lot of it,” said Ellie Dahmer, widow of Vernon Dahmer. “And Lord if we could’ve just had some of this in the 60s. I’ve seen a new Mississippi, and I’m so glad that I’ve lived long enough to se eit.”

Dahmer was killed when members of the Ku Klux Klan firebombed his home in 1966.

The bronze statue of the Civil Rights icon sits on top of his favorite saying, “If you don’t vote, you don’t count.”