BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The outer bands of Tropical Storm Cristobal started moving into Mississippi Sunday morning. The storm could cause spin up tornadoes and flash flooding.

Storm surge from Cristobal surrounded the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Biloxi Sunday afternoon. The current surge height at Biloxi Bay is 2.5 feet above normal.

BILOXI 🌊: Storm surge from #Cristobal has surrounded the Hard Rock on the Mississippi Coast with ocean water. Current surge height at Biloxi Bay is 2.5 feet above normal, with high tide occurring now. 📷: Kimberly @WJTV #MSwx

pic.twitter.com/szVItnFnvo — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) June 7, 2020

There is also storm surge in Bay St. Louis.

Courtesy: Shea Magee

BAY ST. LOUIS 🌊: Strong onshore winds from #Cristobal are piling up water in Saint Louis Bay & the Jourdan River. This is the storm surge just north of Bay St. Louis in Hancock County — viewer is reporting water 8 feet above normal. 📷: Shea Magee @NWSNewOrleans @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/jAaVlgyi1K — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) June 7, 2020

The storm surge also damaged the Biloxi Lighthouse Pier.

Pretty high storm surge now along the Mississippi coastline, including in Waveland, MS. Hancock County is included in the storm surge warning. @WJTV #MSwx https://t.co/t1GDaa0JW1 — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) June 7, 2020