JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms moved through Mississippi on Wednesday, May 27. The storms brought hail in some places. There are also reports of trees down in some areas.

Entergy Mississippi is also reporting power outages in the metro.

A shelf cloud is currently moving into Gallman as a severe storm moves through Copiah County. Damaging winds of 60 mph & quarter size hail will be possible. 📷: Erin D. @WJTV @NWSJacksonMS #MSwx pic.twitter.com/gJTvhwv2uD — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) May 27, 2020

Here is another view of the severe thunderstorm moving through Copiah County. This was the view of gusty winds and low clouds in Barlow, about 11 miles west of Hazlehurst. 📷: Wanda D. @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/N0hqPB2ha1 — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) May 27, 2020

This shelf cloud is associated with a severe storm pushing through Rankin County. 🌩 Getting viewer reports of 60+ mph winds and some small hail in Pearl and Brandon. Lots of lightning too! 📷: Chris Ferguson @WJTV @NWSJacksonMS #MSwx pic.twitter.com/vIyLQwXv6O — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) May 27, 2020

RANKIN STORM: Check out this strong storm with a slowly rotating shelf cloud over the Barnett Reservoir. Winds have been observed up to 72 mph at the Jackson Intl. Airport with multiple wind damage reports. 📷: Bobby B. @WJTV @NWSJacksonMS #MSwx pic.twitter.com/QBfUp3botm — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) May 27, 2020

The severe storm further south in Simpson County is producing small hail. This was the heavy rain and hail on Hwy 540 headed towards Harrisville. 📷: Brad S. @WJTV @NWSJacksonMS #MSwx pic.twitter.com/SfAcqjNFaj — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) May 27, 2020

Allison Chambers, who lives in Richland, shared a video of the storms moving through her neighborhood.

The following pictures show the storm damage in the Jackson metro-area.