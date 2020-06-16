Digital First: Supreme Court ruling protects LGBTQ+ Americans from job discrimination

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that it’s illegal to fire someone from their job for being gay or transgender.

Prior to Monday’s ruling, it was legal in more than 20 states to fire workers for being gay or transgender, including Mississippi. Conservatives Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch sided with the liberal end of the court.

The Supreme Court’s decision happened during Pride Month, which recognizes the impact LGBTQ+ people have had in the world.

During Pride Month, many in the LGBTQ+ community have joined the current Black Lives Matter protests. There have also been protests to support trans rights in recent days.

In recent years, Shawn Perryon, who lives in Hattiesburg, organized the event Unapologetic Black Gay Pride to help bring people together.

“I started Unapologetic Black Gay Pride to get everybody together in the black community, heterosexual and the LGBT. Even withing Pride, you have two different pride groups. Black gay pride is separate from white gay pride. We have to have a mixture,” said Perryon.

