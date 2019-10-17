Digital First: Survivor helps other uninsured patients find help

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – In Part Two of this digital first segment, a former professor talks about how she used her research skills to help find ways for the uninsured to find help with cancer treatment.

Carolyn B. says cancer cost her nearly everything after she lost her insurance. She found ways to help navigate the complex system and is sharing what’s she’s found with other folks who are in the same situation.

Here is a list of sites Carolyn says she found most helpful.

Some (not all) sites that can help or other sites that may help (mostly breast cancer related but some help people with other kinds of cancer too). Explore their websites as they may have information on more than one page.

https://ww5.komen.org/BreastCancer/FinancialResources.html

https://www.cancercare.org/financial_assistance

https://www.cancercare.org/publications/62-sources_of_financial_assistance

https://www.lbbc.org/get-support/additional-resources

https://www.abcf.org/programs/breast-cancer-assistance-program

For additional financial resources

