VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into a home.

The incident happened on Sunday, January 12, just before 8:00 p.m. in the 700 block of Beresford Street.

Investigators said officers found several shell casings in the street and multiple holes in the front of the house.

The three people inside the home were not injured.