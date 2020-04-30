Digital First: Taking care of your mental health while at home

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – For weeks, Mississippians have been staying at home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Mental health experts said everyone should continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines when it comes to COVID-19, but they should also remember to take care of their minds.

“We need to find something that we can relate to. Even though we’re in the house all the time, you need to be creative. Do something that you’ve normally have not done or you want to do. Be creative. Life’s got its challenges, and we can not wait until the storm pass. We have to learn to dance in it. We have to learn to dance in the rain. So, you got to be creative and do what you need to do,” explained Deborah McCallister with Hinds Behavioral Health Services.

Some suggestions include drawing, inventing games to play or going for a drive.