VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) completed temporary repairs to U.S. 80. According to Vicksburg Daily News, the winter storm caused the shoulder of the highway to erode when the ice started to melt.

The erosion happened in the 3400 block of U.S. 80 on Saturday. MDOT leaders said there will be an evaluation to determine the how to fix the highway.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.