Digital First: The Travel Hooper

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi man found a unique way to combine two of his favorite hobbies; traveling and hooping. He calls himself the travel hooper. Jerry Herrien has been to more than a dozen places with his traveling backpack hoop, challenging people and making viral videos.

The Wiggins native was searching for happiness during the pandemic. Then one day, Herrien had an idea.

“I love to travel. I love to hoop. So why not combine the two? Play basketball while I’m traveling,” he explained.

Herrien’s travels have taken him to some interesting places like the canyons in Foxworth, Mississippi. So far, his favorite stop has been an alley in Gulfport.

“Fish Bone alley in Gulfport, Mississippi. That stop it got murals out there and different places to set up a basketball hoop.”

When the Travel Hooper first began his journey, the former William Carey basketball player used an old milk crate before creating a backpack hoop.

“What’s crazy is, I didn’t think about it being an actual product that I can bring to life until I got messages from people asking if they can invest in it,” he stated.

Herrien feels his invention could be great for people without access to a gym.

“They can be able to go outside and hang the portable hoop anywhere. You can put it on trees, poles and fences or what not.”

The basketball enthusiast said he has a few design kinks to work out but plans to pursue a patent. Herrien said his goal is to inspire others to overcome their fears of chasing their ideas, because you never know where they may take you.