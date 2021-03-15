Digital First: Tourists, neighbors can visit popular Vicksburg attractions with city passport

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – There’s a new way for tourists and neighbors to check out some of the main attractions in the City of Vicksburg.

“We came up with the city passport where you go and collect at least five stamps, and you’ll come and redeem them at the Visit Vicksburg Information Center here on the corner of Clay Street and on Old 27 and get a free T-shirt,” explained Laura Beth Strickland, with Visit Vicksburg.

She said what’s great about the passports are that people can still socially distance and enjoy the attractions the city has to offer.

“You can do it by yourself. You don’t have to have a group. You can social distance. You can you know just explore the city safely, collect your stamps, come in our visitor center. You know we’re following all of the CDC guidelines at our visitor center, so you can come in and feel secure and come and get your stamps and get your free incentive which is your T-shirt, or you can just keep your booklet as a souvenir and show that you’ve explored Vicksburg.”

Jordan Rushing, who is the historian for the Vicksburg and Warren County Historical Society, said it’s a great opportunity for people see more parts of Vicksburg.

“They just started today, but you know it’s a great way to get more people around the city. You know often times they come into town, and all they know to do is to go see the military part or one of the larger attractions, but this is a great way to get them all throughout the city because every museum here has something special,” said Rushing.